Nintendo eShop Update Brings Indie Favorites, Overcooked 2

We’ve come across yet another week for the Nintendo Switch eShop that’s loaded with wayyyyy too many games that we want — but that’s a good thing, because it means there are a number of top-notch choices to choose from.

Team 17’s Overcooked 2 is upon us, bringing more multiplayer cooking madness for everyone to enjoy. In addition, indie favorites Iconoclasts and Salt and Sanctuary are also debuting on the Switch this week, along with the Metroidvania-style Dead Cells. It’s going to be a busy week.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s available. Stock up on that credit and don’t miss out!

Overcooked 2 (August 7, $24.99)- Grab some friends and cook your way through a number of hilarious scenarios in this all-ages favorite.

Dead Cells (August 7, $24.99)- Fight your way through procedurally built levels as you fight to keep your current body alive with the help of upgrades!

Flipping Death (August 7, $19.99)- Take on a number of puzzles in this hilarious platformer where you guide Death to greatness!

Salt and Sanctuary ($17.99)- The classic PS4/PlayStation Vita side-scrolling Dark Souls style adventure comes to Switch, allowing you to upgrade various weapons. You’ll need them.

1979 Revolution: Black Friday ($11.99)- This dramatic adventure takes you back in time to a world filled with civic unrest and revolution.

Battle Supremacy ($9.99)- Take on your friends in tank action in this great-looking multiplayer sim!

Crush Your Enemies ($8.00)- Master these real-time strategy tactics as you set out to destroy your foes by any means necessary!

Cycle 28 ($6.99)- It’s galactic warfare at its finest as you take on a number of bosses and other dangerous foes in deep space!

Dawn of the Breakers- Take on the deadly “Ghouls” by yourself or with friends in this heroic adventure. Team up and save the day!

Eekeemoo: Splinter of the Dark Shard ($4.99)- Take on this fun third-person adventure game as you solve puzzles and take on angry boss monsters!

Flat Heroes ($9.99)- Play up to four players in this unique adventure where you dodge obstacles and enemies with the help of four shapes!

Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 ($12.99)- The gangsters are back, taking on thugs and the undead in a game jam-packed with shoot-em-up action.

Iconoclasts ($19.99)- The hit Metroidvania adventure returns with a deep storyline, various great characters to interact with and entertaining action. One of the year’s best!

In Between (August 7, $11.99)- Take on this breezy, atmospheric platformer as you work your way through a number of mind-bending puzzles.

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out ($7.99)- The Data East classic returns as you take on gangsters across a number of stages. Survive the shoot out!

Kensho ($14.99)- Take a journey through a surreal world and discover inventive secrets through a number of doors.

Loot Monkey: Blind Palace (August 6, $7.99)- Work your way through some crazy flip-screen worlds with the help of a monkey in this innovative platformer.

Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition ($12.99)- Devolver Digital’s summer of games continues with this run-and-gun shooter!

Picross 52 ($8.99)- The latest Picross game is here with a number of new puzzles to solve!

Pixel Acton Heroes ($4.99)- Build your own block-destroying world in this fun first-person adventure game!

Road To Ballhalla ($14.99)- Tinybuild’s adventure game has you guiding a ball through a number of difficult stages, trying to stay alive as long as possible!

Slam Land (August 7, $7.99)- Grab your friends and enjoy this four-player fighting game, where you can “dounk” your way to greatness. Yes, “dounk.”

Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition: The Card Warriors (August 7, $9.99)- Master the cards in this 16-bit style competitive blackjack game!

The Inner World (August 3, $11.99)- Help a novice named Robert work his way through trouble in this immaculate adventure.

Toby: The Secret Mine ($9.99)- Guide an unlikely hero through a dark world as he attempts to solve difficult puzzles and try to brighten things up.

Enjoy what these games have to offer. And don’t miss Iconoclasts!