Octopath Traveler, Fortnite Season 5 Headline New Nintendo eShop Update

Summer is usually a slow time for video games. But apparently no one told Nintendo this.

This week’s Nintendo eShop update for the Switch has all sorts of games to choose from, including three big AAA titles along with a handful of smaller favorites that are sure to help you pass the time with ease.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s go ahead and get into the bigger titles first and then break down the others:

Octopath Traveler (available July 13)- Square Enix’s long-awaited adventure has some huge buzz behind it, as you guide eight different heroes across a number of scenarios in the world of Orsterra.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (available July 13)- The underrated Wii U game finds new life on the Switch, with a batch of new levels based on Super Mario Odyssey, along with co-op options and a lot of great stuff to find!

(available July 13)- The underrated Wii U game finds new life on the Switch, with a batch of new levels based on Super Mario Odyssey, along with co-op options and a lot of great stuff to find! Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (available July 17)- The Adventure Time crew finally hits the Switch with a fun pirating adventure, solving puzzles and taking on foes as they attempt to save the world!

Now let’s look at some of the indie faves arriving on the system:

Fortnite Season 5 update– More of an update than a new release, this latest addition to the Fortnite universe does add some intriguing new elements.

ACA Neo Geo: The Super Spy- This first-person adventure debuted on the Neo-Geo back in 1990, but it still remains a delight with its fun physics and humorous visuals.

Assault Gunners HD Edition- Take to the ground with your mech as you pulverize enemies and unlock new models to help clean things up.

Darts Up (available July 13)- It’s a classic game of darts, made new with the help of motion controls. Get your friends together and score the most!

Epic Loon (available July 13)- Fight your way out of a VHS cleaner tape prison in this wildly original game!

Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure- Ready for a fun picture-solving game? Then Fill-a-Pix will give you just what you need!

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider- The arcade classic returns, as you rob trains and take down all sorts of enemies along the way.

Hand of Fate 2 (available July 17)- The card-dealing role-playing adventure makes its debut on Switch, making it perfect for on-the-go play!

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!- Find the right weapon for you as you help out some oddly shaped heroes and manage your way to victory!

Hunting Simulator- Travel around the world and hunt the most dangerous prey either on your own or with your friends in multiplayer.

Let’s Sing 2018 (available July 17)- The ultimate singing sim returns with a new round of songs!

Mugsters (available July 17)- A fun action-packed game where you solve puzzles in sandbox levels with a unique blend of characters.

Radio Hammer Station- A goofy mixture of fighting tactics and music/rhythm, this game makes anytime Hammer time.

Red Hot Ricochet- Prepare to fend off all comers in this wild and entertaining game of ricochet duels.

Super Destronaut DX (available July 13)- If you’re a fan of Space Invaders, then this classic shoot-em-up shouldn’t be missed!

Super Volley Blast- If you’re a fan of volleyball, this is an ideal summer game for you and your friends to enjoy.

Star Story: The Horizon Escape- Solve some puzzles as you attempt to get off a desolate planet before it’s too late!

The Mooseman (available July 18)- Prepare to find some cool hidden objects in this weird and enjoyable effort.

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (available July 17)- An all-new adventure with your favorite Touhou characters is coming. Dare you take on the challenge?

Vertical Strike Endless Challenge (available July 18)- Take to the unfriendly skies in your jet fighter and blast away all enemies that come at you. Fly into the Danger Zone!

We’ll be back with another update next week and see what Nintendo and company have coming our way!