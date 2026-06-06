GameCube Leak Reveals Unannounced Remaster of 2002 Exclusive Game

A Nintendo GameCube exclusive game is getting a remaster, according to a new leak that has revealed the remaster of the 2002 game before its official reveal. And the source of the leak has a near bulletproof track record, so you can take this unofficial information to the bank. Right now, there is no word of a reveal date, but there is word of a November 3 release date, so it’s going to have to be revealed sooner rather than later. There’s also word of platforms, which include Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X. There’s currently no word of a PC version, but the source notes they believe it’s coming to PC as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new leak specifically comes the way of Billbill_Kun, a well-known and reliable leaker. And according to this leaker, Atari is reviving a 2002 Nintendo GameCube exclusive fighting game with a new 2026 remaster. The game in question is Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee, originally released by developer Pipeworks Software and publisher Infogrames. This is not to be confused with its Game Boy Advance companion game, Godzilla: Domination. Nor should it be confused with Godzilla: Save the Earth, its 2004 sequel, which skipped the GameCube altogether and came to PS2 and the original Xbox only, making the original Xbox the only console to get both games, as it got the first game in 2003 as well.

Play video

Finally Available Again for GameCube Nostalgic

If you don’t have a Nintendo GameCube or an original Xbox, you can’t play Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee in 2026, as it is not available on modern platforms, which makes this remaster extra handy to get. What exactly will be new with the remaster, though, the leak does not say. It does specify the re-release as a remaster, though, and not a remake.

For those who know nothing about this game, its premise is very simple. It’s a fighting game where players control one of several giant monsters and fight across large, destructible environments. Godzilla is obviously the banner, mascot monster in the game.

All of that said, remember to take this new information with a grain of salt, like any other leak. While the source is one of the best in the industry, it doesn’t negate the fact that nothing here is official information.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.