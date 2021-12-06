Nintendo GameCube Trends as Fans Celebrate the System’s Best Games

When the Nintendo GameCube released back in 2001, it struggled to find a passionate following. The console played host to critically-acclaimed games like Metroid Prime, Resident Evil 4, and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, but it couldn’t keep up with PS2 and Xbox. More than 20 years later, things have changed, and the system now enjoys a passionate following; Super Smash Bros. Melee has even assured that the system still gets regular use on the competitive circuit! Nintendo GameCube is currently trending on Twitter and many fans have used the opportunity to share their favorite games and memories of the system.

Unfortunately, a lot of the best GameCube games remain stranded on the console. Games like Resident Evil 4 and Super Mario Sunshine can be played on Nintendo Switch, but there’s a plethora of great games that have never been ported, including Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, Dance Dance Revolution: Mario Mix, Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, and more. Hopefully, Nintendo will work to rectify that and get these games on Switch, but until then, fans will just have to keep the old console handy if they want to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Nintendo GameCube!

For many, the system remains a fan favorite.

https://twitter.com/OClothesO/status/1467650884687450118

It really had a lot of great games!

https://twitter.com/YouCanBePlayer2/status/1467651447714164743

Mario had some fun adventures on the platform.

https://twitter.com/BECC_Guy/status/1467647324595888128

Long past time for Eternal Darkness to come back!

https://twitter.com/Mr_Cru2/status/1467655129079889921

Those were the days.

https://twitter.com/becccaonline/status/1467660335150555138

Everyone has a favorite.

https://twitter.com/AnnaGra70777913/status/1467663323659386884

The next Pokemon remakes we deserve.

https://twitter.com/SmashBro_72_19/status/1467659946854649861

We never need an excuse to discuss greatness.

https://twitter.com/_MalevolentMal/status/1467662221950001159

Both of those games have a lot of fans.

https://twitter.com/harvjavivr/status/1467693289612718081

There’s never a bad time to buy one!