New Nintendo GameCube Update Leaves Fans Divided

A new update out of Nintendo about the Nintendo GameCube is not what Nintendo fans looking forward to the Switch 2 wanted to hear. With the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, Nintendo GameCube is being to Nintendo Switch Online. This means GameCube games, over time, will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online library. The biggest catch is that these GameCube games, like N64 games, will be locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service. There’s another catch though.

To accompany this, Nintendo has remade the GameCube controller and is going to release it alongside GameCube games being added to Nintendo Switch Online. This isn’t surprising as it has done this with the N64, SNES, and NES before it. What’s surprising though is word that apparently the GameCube controller will only be useable with GameCube games. This is not the case with the NES, SNES, and N64 controllers, which can be used for games beyond their respective console.

The news comes the way of a new, official Nintendo video, and specifically its fine print, which features the following: “the controller is only compatible with Nintendo GameCube: Nintendo Classics.” As you would expect, Nintendo fans aren’t very happy with this unexpected news.

“Oh, that’s a no from me then. I was excited for this. I’ll just go with a third party option that will let me use it as a pro controller as well,” reads one comment from one Nintendo fan on the matter, for example.

All of that said, as others have pointed out that while it is true that this disclaimer is real, there have been similar disclaimers in the past for other retro controllers that ended up not being accurate. In other words, this could just be another example of this.

“The SNES controller had a similar disclaimer. I’m guessing it’s more fine print affirming it’s not designed for other games than saying it can’t be used anywhere else,” notes one fan.

Right now, all we have is speculation because Nintendo has not commented on the matter. Typically, a lack of comment gives credence to the bad news, however, Nintendo never comments on rumors and speculation. If it bucks expectation and does provide a comment, however, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime for more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.