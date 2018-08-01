Nintendo Gamescom Plans Include Super Mario Party, New Gameplay Videos

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate appears to be getting a great deal of focus from Nintendo as of late (and rightfully so), it hasn’t forgotten about the other big hit it announced at E3 back in June, Super Mario Party. And it appears that it’s going to get some major focus in just a few short weeks at the company’s Gamescom event.

Nintendo confirmed its plans today, saying that the Germany-based event will be the first opportunity for attendees to get their hands on the forthcoming party game, along with other forthcoming Nintendo Switch titles. Those that are interested can get tickets here.

Along with Party, the following games will be on hand over the course of the event. Of course, Ultimate is included:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

FIFA 19

Dark Souls Remastered

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Starlink: Battle For Atlas

Killer Queen Black

Meanwhile, for those of you that won’t be at the event, you won’t be left out in the cold. Nintendo has announced that it will be updating its YouTube channel with a number of featured gameplay clips from these games, including a closer look at the mini-games included in Super Mario Party. Not only that, but it’ll also feature footage from other upcoming titles, including the Torna: The Golden Country expansion for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Daemon X Machina, the mech game that was also introduced during the Nintendo Direct E3.

We don’t know about any Twitch livestreams just yet, so YouTube appears to be the main place to be when it comes to all things Nintendo at the event. We’ll see what the company has to show off in just a few days’ time.

We’re likely to see more of Super Mario Party beyond the show as well. This includes even more videos and some possible multiplayer action, to give you an idea of how well it’ll work on the platform and with Nintendo’s forthcoming online service. Fingers crossed that it’ll be a party that’s well worth attending!

Here’s a quick feature list for Super Mario Party in case you missed it:

Mario Party: Enjoy the original Mario Party board game experience with new element like character dice blocks, a party system, and new boards to explore

Toad’s Rec Room: A dynamic new play style that pairs up two Nintendo Switch systems for Tabletop mode

Go head-to-head in 80 new minigames with many ways to play: Fast and fun skill-based mini-games that use the Joy-Con controllers in all sorts of different ways

Super Mario Party releases on the Nintendo Switch on October 5.