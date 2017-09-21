Nintendo Isn’t Too Thrilled With That Super Mario 64 Online Game

So you may recall last week when we posted a story about a new fan project revolving around the Nintendo 64 classic Super Mario 64, which actually allowed for people to play online with one another. A lot of people were pleased with the prospects of running around in this classic world together – but, surprise. Nintendo wasn't.

According to this report from Kotaku, Nintendo has hit the game's creator with a copyright strike, despite the fact that he released the project for free. The company has noted in its complaint that the video has been taken down due to a copyright claim on the music, as well as bits and pieces of the gameplay footage that don't have any music. It's also managed to target the Patreon account of the creator, Kaze Emanuar, over the claims.

But most fans realize by now that Nintendo isn't a fan of projects that are made using their properties unofficially. For instance, AM2R, a fan-made remake of the legendary Metroid II: Return of Samus, rallied quite a solid community when it came out last year. Nintendo opted to shut it down, probably to make room for its own official release, Metroid: Samus Returns, which is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS.

Other fan projects like Pokemon Uranium have been shut down as well, based upon DMCA strikes and complaints about unofficial use of properties. Nintendo is vehemently trying to protect these at all costs, and it looks like the 24-player Super Mario 64 Online project will likely be the latest casualty.

There's no word yet on whether Emanuar intends to keep up Super Mario 64 Online or not, but, for the time being, he hopes to continue working on development once Nintendo releases Super Mario Odyssey, as he feels that it's the main reason why the big "N" is going after him, since it features a crew of Mario and his friends.

Will Nintendo mellow out and leave these fan projects be? Probably unlikely, considering the company is more about its own official creations of its properties. But that probably won't stop developers from trying in the future.

