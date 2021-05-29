Nintendo Shares More Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Combat Details

More combat details for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword continues to emerge. Nintendo announced the HD re-release of the game earlier this year during a Nintendo Direct. Since that moment, people wondered how the game would handle swordplay. Well, they confirmed that the right stick would be dealing with your weapons. On Twitter, they gave even more clarification about Link’s upcoming adventures around Skyloft. Precision with the sword was key in Skyward Sword on the Wii and that isn’t going to change with the re-release. However, it sounds like Nintendo is giving button users complete freedom to try and complete the game with that setup. (However, it seems unlikely that the title will allow fans to re-map the buttons to their liking.)

Whether you're using the smoother motion controls or newly added button-only controls, reading foes and striking precisely leads to success in #SkywardSwordHD! For example, with Deku Babas you'll need to change direction of your swings based on where its mouth is facing. pic.twitter.com/ahM5Q4aAKC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2021

Nintendo released an updated description of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, “Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.”

“Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.”

