Nintendo Names New President Following Reggie Fils-Aime’s Retirement Announcement

The gaming world was recently taken aback when Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime announced that the was retiring after more than 15 years with the company. That said, Doug Bowser has now been named as the next president of Nintendo of America.

“It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America,” Bowser said. “And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

While Bowser has some pretty big shoes to fill after Fils-Aime leaves, Nintendo Co., Ltd. president Shuntaro Furukawa believe he is more than capable to get the job done.

“I really appreciate everything Reggie has done for Nintendo,” Furukawa said. “Inside and outside our company, Reggie is known as an exceptional leader. We are grateful that he is leaving the business in good shape with strong momentum. While we will miss him and we wish him the very best in his retirement, we are also pleased to have such an able successor ready to step into that role. Doug Bowser and the rest of the team will ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for Nintendo.”

As stated above, Fils-Aime has spent over 15 years with Nintendo of America. In that time, he has brought his child-like wonder to announcing new games and consoles, which only provided fans with joy and enthusiasm for the future. Now that his tenure will be coming to an end with his last day set for April 15th, Doug Bowser will step into the role and hopefully continue and build upon Reggie’s vision.

What do you think about Reggie Fils-Aime retiring from Nintendo of America? Do you believe Bowser will be able to keep the same sort of spirit alive for fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!