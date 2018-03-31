Nintendo Reveals PAX East Game Lineup Including Dark Souls Remastered

The full lineup of playable Nintendo Switch games playable at PAX East has been revealed with big hits and indies alike included in the lineup.

When PAX East kicks off next week and runs from April 5-8, Nintendo will be present and accounted for with games like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido composing the list of playable originals from Nintendo. Many of the Nindies that were featured in the recent Nindie showcase will also be featured such as the West of Loathing game that was revealed during the event.

“We love being able to get fun games from Nintendo and our partners into the hands of some of our biggest fans,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing in the announcement from Nintendo. “PAX East gives us the opportunity to showcase some of the best new and upcoming games for Nintendo Switch.”

Some of those upcoming games include titles that were already huge successes on other consoles as well. Dark Souls Remastered is one of those games with this being the first time that the series has ventured onto a Nintendo console as the remastered version releases for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well.

Below is the full list of games that will be playable on the Nintendo Switch during PAX East, hits and indies included.

Nintendo Switch games scheduled to appear at the Nintendo booth include:

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze from Nintendo

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition from Nintendo

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido from Nintendo

DARK SOULS: REMASTERED from Bandai Namco Entertainment

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus from Bethesda Softworks

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes from Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy from NIS America

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy from Activision

Indie games to be playable in the Nindie Arcade include:

Just Shapes & Beats from Berzerk Studio

Dead Cells from Motion Twin

The Messenger from Sabotage and Devolver Digital

LUMINES REMASTERED from Enhance Games

Runner3 from Choice Provisions

West of Loathing from Asymmetric

Pool Panic from Adult Swim Games

Pode from Henchman & Goon

Garage from tinyBuild Games

Next Up Hero from Aspyr Media and Digital Continue

For those who will be visiting the booth in person, Nintendo will be giving away free posters as well as a chance to skip the line and get right to the gaming. You can read more about that in Nintendo’s official announcement before the event begins on April 5.