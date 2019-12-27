Rare Nintendo PlayStation Console Will Go Up for Auction Soon

The rare console that’s a product of a collaboration between Nintendo and PlayStation is going up for auction soon to finally allow a new collector to have a shot at owning a piece of gaming history. Known as a “Nintendo Play Station,” this one-of-a-kind console goes by a few names like “Super NES CD-ROM,” but it’s not one that the average collector will own. Only a few prototypes were made many years ago, and one of them is going on sale in March.

Terry Diebold, the owner of the unique console, announced back in October that he’d be open to buyers who wanted to pitch him some offers for the console. The console has been ushered around different conventions and events to show it off to people who might be interested in buying it or to others who never even knew that it existed, but the time has come to sell it, or at least that time will come in March when the console is officially auctioned off.

You won’t have to wait that long if you want to place a bid on it though. The official auction dates are March 5th to March 7th, but the bidding will begin on February 14th. It’ll be sold through Heritage Auctions, and there’s already a page live for it ahead of the bidding dates to give a preview of the console.

“This prototype not only has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, but a CD-ROM drive that was meant to play disc-based games and media,” the auction site says about the console. “However, the console did not make it far enough through the development stage for any proprietary disc-based software to be created that is currently known. Though the CD-ROM drive was not currently working when it was found in 2009, it has since been repaired by Benjamin Heckendorn, a YouTube personality known for his console repair videos.”

Terry Diebold that we have invited several years ago at @MagicMonaco just informed me that he wants to sell his Nintendo PlayStation official prototype. I am very curious to know about the final price for this !

I guess a crazy World Record will happen… #nintendoplaystation pic.twitter.com/9C0FXiC9CZ — Cedric Biscay (@CedricBiscay) October 1, 2019

The description of the console continues to recount the history of the Nintendo Play Station, but the gist is that it’s extremely rare and likely will sell for a significant sum. Some people have expressed in the past that it would be better if the console ended up in a museum, though perhaps that’ll be the outcome eventually after someone buys it.

It’s unknown how much the console will sell for, so look for the bidding to start in early 2020 to see how much this thing is worth.