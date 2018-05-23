Nintendo Selling Switch Systems Without a Dock In Japan

While the Nintendo Switch is a tremendous value for just $299, Nintendo may be looking into other options when it comes to offering something unique for the consumer market.

A report from Nintendo Life notes that the company has introduced a new “Nintendo Switch 2nd Set” in Japan which allows consumers to pick up a system without the dock it usually comes with. While that does offer the hardware for a lower price, it also takes away the option of being able to play it on a television unless you buy the components separately.

But there’s an interesting twist. This option also allows consumers to add some customization to their system. When buying the “2nd Set” they have the choice of which colors to get for their JoyCon controllers and straps. These colors vary, including black, red, blue, yellow, green, pink and red. (The screen, however, is the default model.) You can see these options in the screenshot below.

The system goes for around $250 (26,978 yen with tax in Japan), making it $50 less than the current Switch bundle. But again, this option means you can only play it on the go. If you want to play it on a television you’ll need to purchase the dock and the necessary AC adapter and HDMI cable.

There’s no word if Nintendo will offer this here in the United States or in Europe but it’d be interesting to see how many consumers opt for it. Sure, you save a little money in the long run, but the appeal of the Nintendo Switch comes from being able to play it on the go and on your television. This takes away from that.

Then again there are consumers that pretty much use their Nintendo Switch as a portable system only so this actually would serve to their benefit. It just really depends on what you’re trying to get out of the system.

We’ll see if Nintendo of America has something in mind for this program around E3 time, as its latest Direct presentation is less than three weeks away.

The Nintendo Switch is available now with its bundle featuring the system and dock for $299.