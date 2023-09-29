8 Classic Nintendo Games Are Now Available to Play for Free

Eight classic Nintendo games across the NES and SNES are now available to play for free, courtesy of Capcom. For many, the only way to play NES and SNES games in 2023 is to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, which is unfortunately behind a paywall. Meanwhile, if you don't have a Nintendo Switch, then this isn't even an option. That said, Capcom has made some of its greatest games of all time free-to-play via browser. How long this offer is available for, we don't know, but it's currently available to everyone.

The game's are specifically free over on Capcom Town, which lets you play the Famcion and Super Famicon versions of each NES and SNES game as well. As for the games, they are as follows: Mega Man (NES), Mega Man 2 (NES), Ghosts 'N Goblins (NES), Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts (SNES), Breath of Fire (SNES), Final Fight (SNES), Street Fighter II (SNES), and Mega Man X (SNES). All eight games are playable in their entirety, though it's unclear how good the emulation is. In other words, your mileage playing these games in browser may vary as emulation is very rarely as good as the original product.

As for what Capcom Town is, it's a recently-launched website designed to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of Capcom. The highlight of the website is the ability to play some of Capcom's "most memorable games." Better yet, you don't need to register to use the website. You can even play the games from your phone's web browser, but Capcom "recommends" using a PC to play the games.

"Capcom Town is a special digital tourist destination created to help celebrate Capcom's 40th anniversary," reads the website. You can view exhibits containing original artwork and game development resources for various Capcom titles, view some highlights of the company's 40-year history, and even play some of its most memorable games. Be sure to explore every last corner of the site!"

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because five of these eight games have been playable for a bit now. However, Breath of Fire, Ghosts 'N Goblins, and Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts were just added. How many more games will be added in the future, remains to be seen.

