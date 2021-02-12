Nintendo Fans Counting Down Until Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Releases
Nintendo fans were counting down until Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury releases. Friday is the day that fans of the company have been waiting for since the big Mario 35th Anniversary Direct last year. It’s been a wild ride, but the full Wii U port and the new mode will be available very shortly. (Weirdly enough, people are already streaming Bowser’s Fury…) So, Nintendo fans have to be feeling alright as these games from the previous console continue to get a new lease on life on the Switch. A ton of the people out there really want to get the game and set out to confront Fury Bowser. There’s no question that the radical image of the villain in full kaiju mode was a highlight of the initial reveal. Lake Lapcat will be hopping by this time Friday night.
One more sleep…#SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury launches tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/R8HLc7eGfr— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 11, 2021
Nintendo describes the upcoming game:
"Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful stages! Mario (and his friends) can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities, like climbing and scratching," Nintendo says of the upcoming video game. "Work together locally or online with up to three other players to reach the goal…and to see who can get a high score."
Are you playing Bowser's Fury tonight? Let us know down in the comments!
It's time
prevnext
I’m geekkedd https://t.co/QkA62BmKg4— kimmy (@kimmyydag) February 12, 2021
Surprise!
prevnext
O yeah I gotta go get this https://t.co/IX9sUWZ9q7— Bobbitt (@ashesrise19) February 11, 2021
lol
prevnext
bold of u to assume i’m going to sleep before 11pm https://t.co/Ib0D3uP61L— mx austin ♃ (@awgomez17) February 11, 2021
Bring it on
prevnext
I’M SO READY FOR THE GAME TO COME OUT!!! 😁 https://t.co/LXf2zgOHnE— 🎮Delvin Hargrove (@delvin_hargrove) February 11, 2021
Decisions, decisions
prevnext
Man I need to decide, which I'm gonna do a playthrough on first https://t.co/A2BlAiEu7y— Alex Roger Cholico (@MarioMaster616) February 11, 2021
Happy Birthday
prevnext
Best birthday present with the release of this game! Picking up my copy tomorrow! https://t.co/Wsge6EJUGQ— OctolingJen (@OctolingJen) February 12, 2021
What a great story
prevnext
I never owned a wii u so I could only play this back in the day at a friends house.
I want it this time for my switch ✨ https://t.co/xKH0vQ4l6N— Minxy Princess Zora✨ (@belovedbittybby) February 12, 2021
Let's get it going
prev
Just in time for the weekend https://t.co/QhYoq1GiNa— jcmarin (@jcmarin) February 11, 2021