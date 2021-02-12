Nintendo Fans Counting Down Until Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Releases

Nintendo fans were counting down until Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury releases. Friday is the day that fans of the company have been waiting for since the big Mario 35th Anniversary Direct last year. It’s been a wild ride, but the full Wii U port and the new mode will be available very shortly. (Weirdly enough, people are already streaming Bowser’s Fury…) So, Nintendo fans have to be feeling alright as these games from the previous console continue to get a new lease on life on the Switch. A ton of the people out there really want to get the game and set out to confront Fury Bowser. There’s no question that the radical image of the villain in full kaiju mode was a highlight of the initial reveal. Lake Lapcat will be hopping by this time Friday night.

Nintendo describes the upcoming game:

"Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful stages! Mario (and his friends) can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities, like climbing and scratching," Nintendo says of the upcoming video game. "Work together locally or online with up to three other players to reach the goal…and to see who can get a high score."

