Nintendo Fans Are Loving Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury's New Giant Forms

In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo today released a new trailer for the upcoming video game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury showing off some new content from the "Bowser's Fury" part of the title. It apparently features the player and Bowser Jr. teaming up to take on an extremely large, kaiju-sized version of Bowser, and fans are loving it.

The title, which is set to release on February 12th for the Nintendo Switch, is an enhanced version of the Wii U title Super Mario 3D World with new additions. And the trailer specifically seems to indicate that Mario and company will need to find a way to deal with the oversized threat of Bowser... which appears to be an oversized response of a giant Mario. It's a whole thing.

Oh no, Bowser has become gargantuan and lost all control! What will Mario do? Have a quick look at what new threats await in #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury when it releases for #NintendoSwitch on 2/12! pic.twitter.com/Hu62bgOL23 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2021

"Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful stages! Mario (and his friends) can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities, like climbing and scratching," Nintendo says of the upcoming video game. "Work together locally or online with up to three other players to reach the goal…and to see who can get a high score."

As noted above, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on February 12th. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Best Buy with a badge bundle option. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Mario video game right here.

