New Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Overview Trailer Released

In addition to yesterday's more brief Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailer, Nintendo has today released a longer, 7-minute overview trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game. The title, which is an enhanced version of the Wii U title Super Mario 3D World with new additions, is set to release on February 12th, and the overview trailer provides a much better idea of what players can expect to discover when they dive in.

The new overview trailer more specifically offers a better look at the new stuff added as part of the Bowser's Fury part of the video game. In it, Mario must traverse Lake Lapcat (where everything is a cat) in order to take on Fury Bowser. It is described as a standalone adventure where Mario must help Bowser Jr. -- and can do so in a two-player mode -- get his dad to "chill out" by lighting lighthouses to clear dark areas of the map. And Mario can even take on the larger-than-life Fury Bowser with his own gigantic form, Giga Cat Mario.

Pounce and climb to save the Sprixie Princesses in #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury! Learn more about what awaits in the Sprixie Kingdom, and about the new adventure in Lake Lapcat from Bowser's Fury when it releases on 2/12!https://t.co/evZC1bfOaf pic.twitter.com/L4aaDljQIA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2021

"Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful stages! Mario (and his friends) can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities, like climbing and scratching," Nintendo says of the upcoming video game. "Work together locally or online with up to three other players to reach the goal…and to see who can get a high score."

As noted above, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on February 12th. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Best Buy with a badge bundle option. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Mario video game right here.

