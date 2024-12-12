Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Best Look Yet at Console

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has surfaced online revealing our best look yet at the unrevealed console, assuming the leak is legit. At the moment, there is no way to verify the leak, but if it is fake it is an impressive fake. Further, the leak lines up with previous leaks and rumors about the console, potentially giving it some validity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not much can be gleaned from the leak in terms of salient details, but it appears the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to have u-shaped kickstand that came with the Nintendo Switch OLED, an upgrade on the standard Nintendo Switch model, which had a flimsy kickstand that drew substantial criticism.

Beyond this, the Nintendo Switch 2 looks very similar to the Nintendo Switch in terms of design, which is what everyone has been expecting based on the simple fact it is a successor to the current Switch. In other words, there is not much wiggle room for revision, especially once you consider the console has to be portable. There does appear to be some type of new triggers on the back though.

Meanwhile, there appears to be a USB-C on top of the console, which would be another welcomed addition. The lack of USB-C at the top of the console has been a substantial criticism of the current Nintendo Switch. The speakers of the console also appear to be much larger. And again, this would be a welcomed addition as the speakers on the Nintendo Switch are terrible.

Like any leak, this new Nintendo Switch 2 leak should be taken with a grain of salt. There is currently no way to verify its validity. It looks real, but fakes are getting more and more impressive, especially now with AI.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this potential Nintendo Switch 2 leak in any capacity. Typically, Nintendo does not comment on leaks or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. As a result, we don’t suspect the situation to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.