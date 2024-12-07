New Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrade on Current Switch

The Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly set to fix one of the biggest issues with the current Switch. For those completely out of the loop, the next Nintendo console is going to be a successor to the Nintendo Switch. The console hasn’t been revealed yet, but Nintendo has confirmed this. Meanwhile, leaks have revealed the new console is very similar to the current Switch, at least from a design perspective.

Of course, if the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be a hybrid handheld meets home console machine, like the Switch, then it is going to have some limitations. And this is because of the former. It is hard to pack a lot of power into a handheld while keeping costs down and in line with what the market expects to pay for a handheld. There will be upgrades though.

Based on shipment leaks, it looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to have 12GB of RAM, which would be a massive upgrade on the Nintendo Switch, which only has 4GB of RAM.

RAM — for those that don’t know — stands for Random-access memory. The better the RAM, the more temporary data from the game can be stored, which in turns improves game performance by providing data faster to the CPU. To this end, more RAM usually provides a smoother gameplay experience, better quality graphics, more assets per square inch, and more complex design. It is an essential component in gaming, and the 4GB RAM of the Nintendo Switch holds it back substantially.

At 12 GB of RAM, the Nintendo Switch 2 won’t match the 16 GB of RAM that PS5 and Xbox Series X provide, but it is an upgrade on the 8 GB of RAM the PS4 and Xbox One offered.

And this all lines up with the expectation of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is that it will get close to offering what the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer, but will be a bit weaker in just about every department. Those that have been gaming on the Nintendo Switch for the last seven years though should notice this upgrade alone almost instantly.

One of the biggest problems with Nintendo Switch games, especially deeper into its lifespan, has been frame rate. Going from 4 GB of RAM to 12 GB of RAM though should go a long way in helping Nintendo Switch 2 run games at 60 FPS or at least have a smoother 30 FPS with less drops.

For more coverage on Nintendo Switch 2 — including everything from the latest official Nintendo Switch 2 news to the latest unofficial Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks — click here.