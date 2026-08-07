Nintendo Switch 2 Getting Highly-Anticipated New Co-Op Game in 2026 After Continued Requests

Nintendo Switch 2 users will be getting a highly-anticipated new co-op game later in 2026 after continued requests. Given the functionality of the Switch 2 and its Joy-Con controllers, the platform is perhaps more geared toward co-op gameplay than any other. Up until this point in its life cycle, the Switch 2 has already received a number of great games that can be played with a friend, with titles like Split Fiction, Mario Kart World, and the newly released Splatoon Raiders being some of the best on offer. Now, one new game will be joining this lineup in just a few short months, but it’s a bit darker in tone than others.

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As of this week, developer Cold Iron Studios has confirmed that it will be bringing Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 to Switch 2 platforms at an undetermined date this fall. Originally released in 2021, the first Aliens: Fireteam Elite came to Switch consoles a couple of years after other platforms in 2023. However, this co-op shooter set within the Alien universe was only available as a Cloud title, which meant that it wasn’t natively available to play on the hardware. Fortunately, this won’t be the case with its imminent sequel, as Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will be fully accessible on Switch 2 upon its arrival.

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When it comes to the differences between this Switch 2 iteration of Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 and the game on other platforms, it doesn’t seem like there will be any major departures. The game will still center around four-player co-op which will task players with taking on a number of different missions to combat incoming hordes of Xenomorphs. Although there will certainly be some performance and fidelity differences with Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 compared to other releases, the game should still perform at a high level, barring any unforeseen issues.

As mentioned, perhaps the most unique thing about Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is that it’s more of a mature co-op title for the Switch 2’s library. While there are plenty of other games on Switch 2 that are rated M, there aren’t many that can be played with others. As such, if you’re looking for something that’s a bit different from Nintendo’s usual fare on Switch 2, this upcoming release could perfectly scratch that itch.

For those who want to play Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 sooner rather than later and don’t want to wait for its Switch 2 version to drop, it will actually be launching quite imminently. The game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms at the end of this month on August 25th.