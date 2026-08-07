Steam Giving Away $25 PC Game for Free Until August 9

There is a new free Steam game available for all PC gamers, but unfortunately not Steam Deck users. Steam Deck users can claim the game like anyone else, but Valve lists the PC game as “Unsupported” on the handheld. This could change in the future, but right now there is no reason to expect this. Traditional PC gamers don’t have to worry about this, though. All they need to worry about is redeeming the offer before August 9, when the 100% discount expires, and the PC game reverts to its normal $24.99 price point.

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More specifically — and in addition to Moonlighter — all PC gamers with a Steam account can, until August 9, grab Breathedge, a space survival adventure game released in 2021 by developer Red Ruins Softworks and publisher HypeTrain Digital, the latter of which often gives away games for free. And this is one of the publisher’s better giveaways in a while. To classify Breathedge as popular would be an oversell, but it has over 5,300 user reviews to date, an appreciable number for a smaller indie game. Across these 5,300-plus reviews, the sci-fi game has a 72% approval rating, which is enough to net it a “Mostly Positive” rating. This isn’t good, but it’s not bad either. It’s probably not a game you want to spend $25 on in 2026, but as a free download it is noteworthy.

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A Sci-Fi Survival Game

If this is your first time hearing about Breathedge, you play a space traveler bringing his grandfather’s ashes to a galactic funeral who quickly finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy. This is the story backdrop, but the moment-to-moment gameplay is surviving, and it turns out surviving space is very hard.

Positive reviews predominantly highlight the game’s atmosphere and immersion, noting that while it is a slow burn to start, once all the mechanics come together it’s a satisfying journey.

Negative reviews, meanwhile, point out progression bugs, the survival mechanics being both difficult and boring at times, and the humor not always landing. Some like the humor, but if it’s not your style, then it’s a bit of a constant distraction because the game certainly does what most games never try: to be funny.

As for why the game is free, it is for promotion. Sometime this month, a sequel, appropriately dubbed Breathedge 2, will release via Early Access. It will not be free, but clearly the aforementioned duo hopes to bring in new players with this free download who will then convert into paid players for the sequel. That said, the first game takes about 15 to 30 hours to beat, so it’s possible this backfires and players get their fix without ever playing the second game.