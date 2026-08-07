Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive RPG Officially Coming to PS5 on August 8

A Nintendo Switch console exclusive RPG is officially coming to PS5 on August 8, in mere hours. It’s incredibly uncommon for video games to release on a Saturday, making this even more noteworthy. Meanwhile, for those who do not know, a console exclusive is a game only available on one console platform, but also available on non-console platforms. In this case, those other platforms are PC and mobile phones. How the game ended up being a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, we do not know, but it ends tomorrow.

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Japanese developer Inside System has officially announced that its 2023 party-based RPG, Brave Dungeon: The Meaning of Justice, is hitting PS5 and PS5 Pro via the PlayStation Store at midnight on August 8. In other words, it is set to unlock in a few hours. As noted, this game originally released in 2023, but debuted in 2022 via early access. And at first, it was PC only, not coming to Switch and mobile devices until its 1.0 launch.

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A Party-Based and Turn-Based RPG

Part of the broader Brave Dungeon series, Brave Dungeon: The Meaning of Justice is a smaller release, and thus, as a result, does not have a Metacritic score for those on PS5 looking for insight into its quality. Compounding this issue is the fact that the Nintendo Switch eShop doesn’t support user reviews. Thankfully, there is Steam. On Steam, the RPG has 44 user reviews to date, highlighting how much it’s flown under the radar. 72% of these user reviews are positive, which gives the game a “Mostly Positive” score. This isn’t incredible for a game asking for $29.99 at launch, which means it may be best to wait for launch unless you are itching to play it.

As for the game itself, the Brave Dungeon sequel — which itself is an offshoot of the Dark Witch series — is a turn-based, party-based RPG with a lot of old-school RPG flavor. And while the sequel is seemingly flying under the radar, the first game did notably sell over 100,000 copies, a great return for a small Japanese indie team.

Currently, there is no word of any special PS5 Pro support, aka there is no word of the game being PS5 Pro enhanced. It’s not really a game that could particularly leverage the extra power of the PS5 Pro given its humble demands, so this isn’t that surprising, especially since most games aren’t, including the best PS5 game of the year so far.

Those who do decide to check out this new PS5 RPG should expect to set aside about 12 to 20 hours to play the game from start to finish. Those who like to experience every pixel of content, meanwhile, may need more like 20 to 30 hours with the game.