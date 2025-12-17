One of the Best Games of 2025 Leaks for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

UPDATE: This leak has now been confirmed and will see Dispatch releasing on Switch and Switch 2 next month on January 28th. You can read the original version of this story below.

What is widely considered one of the best video games of 2025 has leaked to be releasing for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. By all accounts, 2025 has been a great year for those on Nintendo platforms thanks to releases like Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Despite this, many third-party titles such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Arc Raiders haven’t come to Switch consoles, much to the dismay of Nintendo fans. Fortunately, one third-party game that has currently only been on PS5 and PC should soon be making the jump to Switch and Switch 2 in a little over a month.

Based on a new leak, AdHoc Studio’s Dispatch is slated to launch on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in late January. Released across October and November of this year, Dispatch is an episodic adventure game that centers around a superhero workplace. Dispatch was created by a number of veteran developers who previously worked at Telltale Games, which means that it shares a lot of common traits with titles like The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, and Tales From the Borderlands. Like these previous games from Telltale, Dispatch has also been a smash-hit both commercially and critically and has become one of the highest-reviewed games of 2025.

This leak in question for Dispatch comes directly from the Australian version of the Nintendo eShop. As such, this leak is about as legitimate as it gets, even though Nintendo and AdHoc Studio have yet to confirm that Dispatch is coming to Switch hardware. Given that this listing on the eShop is already live, though, and claims that the game will release on January 29th, there’s a very good chance that we’ll hear more about this launch soon enough.

Moving forward, hopefully, Dispatch ends up being one of many third-party releases from 2025 that make the jump to Nintendo platforms. With the Switch 2 offering more power at its disposal when compared to the original Switch, this should allow for more games from various publishers to arrive on Nintendo hardware than any other time in the past few years. Because of this, it could only be a matter of time until Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Arc Raiders, and other high-profile games from this year make their way to the Nintendo ecosystem.

