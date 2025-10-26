New PS5 Exclusive Game Has Near-Perfect PlayStation Store Review Score

There is a new PS5 console exclusive game that has a new perfect rating on the PlayStation Store, and, in particular, it’s great for those patiently and painfully waiting for The Wolf Among Us 2. And that is because the developer who was previously working on The Wolf Among Us 2, AdHoc Studio, is the developer behind this new PS5 game. Meanwhile, the studio itself features former Telltale Games writers and directors, some of whom played a role in the creation of The Wolf Among Us. Suffice to say, you can see the DNA of these games, and Tales From the Borderlands, in their latest release.

More specifically, this past week AdHoc Studio released via PS5 — though not PS4 — Dispatch, a superhero workplace comedy that blends narrative adventure with management gameplay. And it apparently works this balance quite well. Right now, the game doesn’t have a Metacritic score for insight, but it does have user review scores. To this end, on the PlayStation Store it has a 4.9 out of 5 rating after 1,900 user reviews. Meanwhile, on Steam it has an 87% approval rating after more than 5,000 user reviews.

“Not loving the episodic release schedule, but absolutely loving the story so far,” reads one of these user reviews. Another adds: “A Telltale game, crossed with This is the Police, crossed with the superhero corniness of Invincible? You bet your ass I recommend this game.”

As the first user review notes, this is an episodic release, and right now only the first two episodes are available. Episodes three and four are set to release on October 29, followed by Episodes five and six on November 5, and the final two episodes on November 12. To this end, the quality of the game could tank and not make good on its excellent impression, but so far, PS5 users are loving it. And for what is worth, we had substantial praise for its first two episodes in our official review of the game.

In Dispatch, you play as former superhero Robert Robertson, aka Mecha Man, who finds himself working at the superhero dispatch center as a dispatcher after his mech-suit is destroyed in battle against his nemesis. The team you are working with is not proper superheroes, though, but ex-supervillains. To this end, you are not just in charge of dispatching these heroes but navigating various office relationships, all while plotting your revenge against your aforementioned nemesis.

If any of this sounds of interest to you, you will need to fork over $40 for the PS5 game, which, unfortunately, for PS5 Pro users, does not have any PS5 Pro enhancements.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.