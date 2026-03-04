New Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 Game Gets Delayed on Its Release Date

A new game for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms has been delayed on the same day that it was supposed to launch. Game delays have become incredibly common nowadays, with most AAA video games seemingly getting pushed back at least once before they become available. When these delays do happen, though, they normally transpire weeks, months, or even a year ahead of time. As such, for a new game on Nintendo consoles to have been delayed at the last-minute is truly bizarre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered has been released by Crystal Dynamics. This remaster of the 2003 action-adventure titles was only announced last month and quickly was set for a release on March 3rd. While the game has met this launch date on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, the version for Switch and Switch 2 has not. Upon what was supposed to be its arrival within the past day, Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered was hit with an unforeseen delay. And while a delay of this nature might not seem like it would be a long one, a new release date hasn’t yet been provided.

What’s the Reason for This Nintendo Delay?

Play video

Strangely, developer Crystal Dynamics hasn’t provided any explanation about why Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered was delayed on Nintendo hardware. Instead, it has simply said that the game is going to have to become available at a later time and that it will provide more news on the matter as soon as it can.

“Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 are delayed and will launch at a later date,” Crystal Dynamics said. “Please watch our social channels for updates.”

Given the quick turnaround from its announcement to release, there’s a decent chance that Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered could have just taken longer to become certified by Nintendo. This certification process is one that games across all consoles have to go through, and it can be lengthier for some platforms than others.

If this isn’t the case, then perhaps Crystal Dynamics uncovered some bugs in the Switch versions of Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered that it wanted to resolve before releasing to the public. Either way, hopefully, this delay won’t end up being a lengthy one and we’ll have more news on this front soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!