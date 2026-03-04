Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Game Boy Advance Game Releasing Soon

Nintendo has revealed the next Game Boy Advance game that will soon be joining its Switch Online subscription service. Over the past year, GBA titles haven’t been getting a whole lot of love on Nintendo Switch Online. In fact, since the start of 2025, only five Game Boy Advance games have been added to NSO, most notably headlined by Wario Land 4 and Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones. Now, Nintendo is set to finally expand this catalog just a bit with a release in less than a week.

Set to drop on March 10th, Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be added to Nintendo Switch Online. Originally released in 2004, Mario vs. Donkey Kong kicked off a new puzzle-platformer franchise for Nintendo that went on to receive numerous installments in the years to follow. In fact, Nintendo would later remake the game from the ground up on Nintendo Switch, which it released in 2024. For those who want to check out the original version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong, though, it will now be more easily accessible through Switch Online.

As for the timing of this release, Nintendo is bringing Mario vs. Donkey Kong to Switch Online on March 10th to coincide with “Mario Day.” This day is honored each year by Nintendo and is meant to celebrate all things related to Super Mario himself. While there might be other celebrations for the occasion in 2026, the biggest one currently seems to be this addition of Mario vs. Donkey Kong to Switch Online.

This Isn’t the Only Switch Online Game Releasing Soon

Outside of Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Nintendo will be adding two additional titles to Switch Online as well. These games happen to be Mario Tennis and Mario Clash, both of which will be available through the Virtual Boy section of the service. Virtual Boy titles just launched on Nintendo Switch Online last month, with the promise that more games from its catalog would be arriving throughout 2026. Nintendo clearly wasted no time in bolstering this lineup further and is bringing the number of available Virtual Boy games on NSO to nine.

As a reminder, all of the games mentioned here are locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online, which costs more money than the base tier. If you aren’t already a subscriber at this level, you can join it at a value of $49.99 per year.

