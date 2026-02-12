PS2 Game From 2003 Returning With New Remaster (And It’s Out Next Month)

A PS2 game that was released in 2003 has been revealed to be getting a new remaster, and it will surprisingly be launching in less than a month. Back in 2024, Aspyr released Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, which was a compilation of the classic PlayStation games Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2. This collection ended up being generally well-received, which led many to wonder what might happen with the series next. Now, we happen to have our answer.

Revealed during PlayStation’s new State of Play, Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered has been announced. Released 13 years ago, Defiance was the final game in the Legacy of Kain series and launched on PS2 platforms. While it was a bit more divisive than the Soul Reaver games, it still ended up being quite popular in its own right. Now, it’s getting a fresh coat of paint and will shockingly be arriving early next month on March 3rd. Currently, Defiance Remastered has been announced only for PS5 and PS4, but it will likely come to Nintendo, Xbox, and PC platforms as well.

This PS2 Remaster Could Mean Big Things

For Legacy of Kain: Defiance to now be getting the remaster treatment is a pretty big deal. Not only does it unshackle the game from PS2 and Xbox, but it also makes all of the Legacy of Kain games now accessible on modern PlayStation platforms. For anyone looking to get into the series for the first time, or simply revisit it, it’s now easier to do so than at any other time in the past 20 years.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance getting remastered also brings new hope to something entirely new happening with the series. As mentioned, Defiance is the last game in the franchise to have come about, which means that it has been on ice for 23 years. Assuming that this remaster of Legacy of Kain: Defiance ends up being a success, it could prompt those in charge of the property to end up creating a wholly new installment. Only time will tell if this actually ends up happening, but there’s plenty of reason to hope that it will.

