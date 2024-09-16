Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Reveals Colors of Console

Following a rumor from last week that leaked the potential price of the Nintendo Switch 2, another rumor alleging to reveal the colors of the console has surfaced. According to the rumor, the console is simply going to be called Switch 2, which is what the Internet has come to call it over the years. Adding to this, it is claimed the console has begun production, which should mean a reveal is very soon in order to avoid a leak from the production line.

What is more interesting than these two tidbits though is a detail thrown away in the report. It is claimed the console will have a Black and White joy-cons. Now, it is unclear -- mostly because this comes through translation of Chinese -- if it is meant that one joy-con will be white and the other black, or if there will be two color options. Whatever the case, black would be new for the Nintendo Switch. White joy-cons we've seen via the Nintendo Switch OLED, but there hasn't been a black joy-con release yet.

As for the source of this new rumor, it comes the way of popular Chinese forum Famiboards, via an anonymous source. Right now, there is no way to verify the claims of the rumor or discredit them, so remember to take everything here with a grain of salt as it is unfortunately probably not true. However, over the years there have been random, accurate leaks on Famiboards, which is why the forum still gets attention any time there is a new rumor that comes from it.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. It very rarely comments on rumors, so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say, salient or not.

