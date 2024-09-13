Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Console's Price

The price of the Nintendo Switch 2 may have just leaked. While Nintendo has formally acknowledged it is working on a new console, and teased that it is a successor to the Nintendo Switch, it hasn't revealed the machine nor relayed word on when it will unveil it. Based on a plethora of rumors, the expectation is the Nintendo Switch 2 will release sometime next year. To this end, if this is true, then it will presumably be revealed soon, which is exactly what the latest rumor about the console alleges.

The rumor comes from an anonymous source, but one with an interesting track record. More specifically, the rumor emerged out of an unofficial Discord for GTA 6 from a user called "MoistyCharlie." Typical, anonymous sources aren't worth paying too much attention to, however, this user reportedly leaked the PS5 Pro announcement date, and price point, before any of the details were officially revealed by Sony. And considering no one saw the PS5 Pro's $700 price point coming, it is safe to rule out a double lucky guess.

According to the leaker, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced "early next month." When exactly in October, the leaker doesn't say, but "early" suggests the first half of the month, possibly the first week. Providing more specifics, the leaker also mentioned a price point. If the information is accurate, the Nintendo Switch 2 will release at $400.

What is also mentioned is that Nintendo will have two different SKUs of the console available in order to offer two different price points. $400 is presumably the cheaper model. There are no further specifics provided by the leaker, but perhaps Nintendo is set to follow suite and offer a cheaper, all-digital console in addition to the standard model with a disc drive. It eventually offered this with the Nintendo Switch -- via the Nintendo Switch Lite -- but this didn't come until later in the lifespan of the Switch. Whatever the case, the leaker makes no mention of this being the explanation for two SKUs. That is purely speculation at this point.

Of course, all speculation -- and the origin of the speculation, the rumor itself -- should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change. Nintendo is unlikely to change price points at this point into development, but a reveal date is often a very fluid thing. Speaking of Nintendo, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. It never comments on rumors, so we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.