Nintendo Insider Has Disappointing News About Rumored Switch 2

A well-known Nintendo insider has some disappointing news about the rumored new Nintendo console, sometimes referred to as the Nintendo Switch Pro or the Nintendo Switch 2, depending on what rumor you're reading. Not that long ago, in the build-up to the reveal of the Nintendo Switch OLED, there were a metric ton of rumors about the Nintendo Switch Pro, and nothing came of these rumors. Nintendo ended up revealing the Switch OLED, but that didn't fit the Switch Pro description that was being floated by everyone between random Reddit users, industry insiders, and journalists. That said, the Switch Pro rumors are back, and accompanied by other rumors about a proper Switch successor (Switch 2).

For now, it's difficult to know what should and shouldn't be made of it all. Many rumors insist Nintendo will have new hardware to reveal this year, so we shouldn't have to wait long to see if there's anything to this latest batch of rumors. However, according to the aforementioned insider, Nintendo fans shouldn't expect a new Switch console to be announced soon. Of course, "soon" is very vague and subjective, but it presumably covers the remainder of the year.

As for the scuttlebutt, it more specifically comes the way of Samus Hunter, an insider with a mixed history. In the past, they've been spot on with various things ranging from Nintendo Directs to Fire Emblem. However, they've also been off the mark in the past as well. All of this is to say, take this new tidbit with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't had a peep to say about any of this. We don't anticipate this changing for a laundry list of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

