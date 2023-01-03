The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Could Be Nintendo Switch's Last Big Game

It sounds like Nintendo could be planning to wind down its support for the Switch following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Currently, Nintendo has a pretty decent lineup of games set to land on Switch in 2023 which includes Fire Emblem Engage, Pikmin 4, and Octopath Traveler 2. Above all other releases, though, Tears of the Kingdom will almost certainly be the Switch's killer app in the coming year. And while longtime Nintendo fans can't wait to get their hands on the game, it seems like its arrival could also mark the beginning of the end for the Switch.

According to gaming industry reporter Andy Robinson, Nintendo may not have another major first-party game to release in 2023 following the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Although Robinson stressed that this was merely his own prediction, he stated that one reason why Nintendo might look to slow down with releases on Switch is because it could be preparing to unveil or release new hardware in 2024. Previously, fellow reporter Christopher Dring expressed a similar sentiment and stated that Nintendo might not have another "significant game" for a bit following the launch of Tears of the Kingdom.

In some ways, it would be incredibly appropriate for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to be the Switch's swan song given that Breath of the Wild is what helped get the console off to a hot start. Whether or not this sequel can live up to its predecessor is something that remains to be seen, but Nintendo is definitely being quite ambitious with Tears of the Kingdom as it's one of the only Zelda games in history that will serve as a direct sequel.

If you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release later this year on May 12th. When it does finally hit store shelves, it will be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.

How do you think 2023 will end up playing out for the Nintendo Switch? And do you think that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be one of the last major releases that lands on the platform? Share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.