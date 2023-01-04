Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Teased by Analyst

A notable video game industry analyst has teased when Nintendo might opt to release Switch 2. While there's no guarantee whatsoever that Nintendo's next console will formally be an expanded version of the Switch, the hardware's ongoing popularity in recent years makes it seem like this is the direction that Nintendo will go in. Sadly, despite excitement from a number of fans about seeing what Switch 2 could have in store, it seems like Nintendo might not opt to reveal its new console in 2023.

Based on conjecture from Piers Harding-Rolls at Ampere Analysis, it doesn't seem likely that Nintendo will announce a new version of the Switch before this year has come to a close. Although rumors and reports about Switch 2 or a "Switch Pro" console have been circling for an extended period of time, Harding-Rolls believes that Nintendo will opt to stay silent about its future hardware plans until 2024.

"I'm not expecting a next-gen Nintendo console in 2023: we have 2024 in our forecasts," Harding-Rolls said in a write-up via GamesIndustry.biz. Despite this, Harding-Rolls also predicted that the current family of Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles will continue to have a strong year despite being so aged. Much of this reason for an optimistic outlook, though, was noted to be because of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is set to arrive on Switch in May.

Assuming that Nintendo does reveal a new console next year, it seems likely that we'll begin to hear more about it through various rumors and reports in the coming months. Hardware leaks have always been quite prevalent in the video game industry, and while we might not know exactly what Nintendo is cooking up until it reveals its next tech, there's a good chance that we'll have a better idea of what the company is up to by the end of 2023.

When do you think we'll finally get a glimpse of Nintendo's next console? And do you think it will in fact end up being called "Switch 2"? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.