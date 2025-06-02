Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Reportedly Released Early in Some Regions

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date is only a few days away, but it looks like some Nintendo fans with pre-orders in for the console are getting their orders earlier than expected. Where this is normally supremely exciting, it is a little less consequential with the Switch 2 because the console is not very useful in its current state. Right now, physical Nintendo Switch games aren’t playable on Nintendo Switch 2 without the console’s day one patch. There is also no option to download digital games from the eShop without this update, leaving those who get a Switch 2 early no option to play anything beyond physical Nintendo Switch 2 games. The problem is those are not seemingly being shipped early like the console. And if this is doesn’t change, an early Nintendo Switch 2 is essentially an expensive paperweight.

Those in the United States hoping to get their hands on the console early — even if it is just to stare at it — will be disappointed to know that there have been no reports of early shipments or retailers breaking street date.

That said, in the Middle East Nintendo fans reportedly started getting their hands on the console last week. Some of the specific countries include Lebanon and Dubai. There have been reports of others in countries such as Russia and Hong Kong also getting the console early, but the evidence has been less conclusive.

With June 5 around the corner, it looks like the chances of those in major markets such as United States, Japan, and Europe (outside of Russia) will not be getting their consoles early.

Despite all the leaks, there has been zero unofficial footage of Nintendo Switch 2 games running on the console uploaded to the Internet, which ties into the theory above that while the console has been shipped early in some parts of the world, Nintendo Switch 2 games have not.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on the early shipments. We don’t expect this to change unless all of a sudden it becomes more common then Nintendo may be forced to say something. Right now though there is no reason to expect this to happen.

