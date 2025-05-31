New Nintendo Switch 2 Game Shows Off Major Upgrade Not Possible on Switch

A new Nintendo Switch 2 game set to be a part of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games lineup shows off a major upgrade from the Nintendo Switch version of the game that is only possible via the technical upgrade the Switch 2 boasts. Of course, compared to other modern consoles — the PS5 and Xbox Series X — the Nintendo Switch 2 has considerably weaker innards, despite being five years newer. There are obvious explanations for this, but while the Switch 2 isn’t packing the same power as its modern counterparts, it is packing far more power than the current Nintendo Switch.

A good demonstration of its boost in power and what it practically means for playing games on it compared to playing games on the Nintendo Switch comes the way of a new promotional video featuring Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is currently available on Nintendo Switch. It is also set to be available on Nintendo Switch 2 the moment the console releases on June 5. And when it releases, Nintendo fans can look forward to substantially faster loading times, which will presumably be the case with Nintendo Switch 2 games across the board.

More specifically, right now on Nintendo Switch it takes a whopping 12 seconds to get from the main menu of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time to actually playing the game. On Nintendo Switch 2, this is going to be cut down to 6 seconds.

Level 5 released a video showing the improved load times on the Switch 2 version of Fantasy Life i.



Going from the main menu to playing the game:

Switch – 12 seconds

Switch 2 – 6 seconds pic.twitter.com/M2bTGxqkf6 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) May 30, 2025

Is this as fast as the loading times possible on PS5 and Xbox Series X? Not even close. However, this is presumably done with not a ton of work put towards actually cutting down the loading times, and is rather just a result of the bump in tech. If this is the case, then Nintendo fans can look forward to even faster loading times on the Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release on June 5, priced at $450. For more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo console — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.