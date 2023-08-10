Viral Nintendo Switch 2 Fan Video Imagines Potential New System Design

Rumors suggest that the follow-up to the Nintendo Switch will be releasing in 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting a reveal for the system. There's been little actual news about the "Nintendo Switch 2," but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what Nintendo might do next. Artist and designer Eian on YouTube has shared an impressive concept for the new system, complete with a "first look" trailer that seems impressively believable. The video showcases potential new features, including personalized menus, a new UI, 1080p, and more. None of these features have been confirmed by Nintendo, but it's a pretty cool concept!

The video from Eian can be found below.

The video is stylish enough that it might fool those that don't know any better. It's pretty incredible what Eian has pulled off, and it will be interesting to see how the actual reveal trailer for the next Nintendo console compares. Unfortunately, there's been no indication when that might happen, and if the console really is coming in the second half of 2024, we might not see a reveal until early next year. Of course, that leaves plenty of time for fans to continue speculating, as well as sharing their own hopes for the future!

The Nintendo Switch released in 2017, and the follow-up won't be released until at least seven years into the current system's lifespan. That's a long shelf-life for a video game console, and a big part of the reason is because of how successful Switch has been. Nintendo has historically held off on releasing new products when their existing ones continue to sell, which is a strategy we've seen with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While Switch continues to sell very well, there are a lot of signs that Nintendo is readying to release a new platform next year. The company has already indicated that there won't be a long period between announcement and release, and that the system will continue to use existing Nintendo Accounts.

