Nintendo Confirms Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion 3 Are Still Releasing This Year

Nintendo may not have a new open-world Zelda or 3D Mario game for 2019, but its line-up for Nintendo Switch for this year is still pretty impressive. In addition to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo has confirmed that both Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are still on schedule to release sometime this year. Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn’t disclose any specific details on the release of the two games, but for fans looking forward to seeing more Luigi and Tom Nook this year, don’t worry, that’s exactly what you’re getting.

The news was disclosed during Nintendo’s latest financial results (via Prima Games), where Nintendo also notably moved Bayonetta 3 from “2019” to “TBA,” suggesting the new action title from PlatinumGames won’t be releasing until 2020. But Bayonetta 3’s delay is good news for Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion fans, because if Nintendo doubted the two would release this year, it probably would have done the same thing.

Of course, things in game development change all the time, which is to say, there’s still a chance one of the two (or both) could end up pushed out of 2019, but for the moment, Nintendo appears confident this won’t happen.

As for when we will hear about release dates for the two games, who knows. We presumably will see more of the two titles at E3 this June, but whether we will get release dates there as well, is anyone’s best guess.

As you may know, a recent leak claims Animal Crossing will release sometime this September. If this is true, then presumably Luigi’s Mansion will release sometime in October or November, between Animal Crossing and Pokemon Sword & Shield.

