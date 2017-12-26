Nintendo Switch Accessory Buyer’s Guide: Everything You Need for Your New Switch

Did you unwrap a Nintendo Switch this morning? Congratulations! You now own the most innovative console of the generation, and the ability to take your console games on the go with you wherever you go is going to change the way you look at gaming forever. No doubt you’re in a hurry to download some new games to your Nintendo Switch, but what else do you need?

There are a few accessories that you’ll want to buy straight away for your Nintendo Switch if you want to ge the most out of the system. Obviously the games are the stars of the show, but these accessories will ensure that you get the most out of your gaming, and will help you to protect your precious portable console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ve owned a Switch since before it launched in March, and throughout the year I’ve experienced all of the joys and frustrations that go along with gaming on the go. These are the accessories I can’t do without. Keep scrolling to see everything you need for portable console gaming bliss!

MicroSD Card

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32GB of internal storage out of the box. That’s not bad, considering most of the games you’ll be downloading will be really small in size, but as more AAA games make their way to the Switch you’ll want a little more padding.

The Switch can support microSD cards up to 256GB, but those are still a little pricey. We recommend this 128Gb card from SanDisk. It’s only $50, and get you all of the storage you’ll need for at least a year. Even Nintendo’s larger first-party offerings rarely exceed 10-12 GB in size, and so many of the can’t-miss experiences on the Switch are from indie devs. If you know you’re planning to buy games like Skyrim and DOOM right off the bat then you can think about upgrading, but 128GB should hold you for a long time.

Screen Protector

The Nintendo Switch has a gorgeous screen. People scoff whenever they learn that, in portable mode, games play at 720p, but they’ll be struck silent when they see this thing in person. It’s a beautiful and vibrant display, and you’ll want to protect it from scratches. Since this thing will be taken on long trips, rides, stored in backpacks, and handed off among friends and family, you’ll want the best of the best.

That’s why I recommend this screen protector from amFilm. I’ve tried a few screen protectors on my personal Switch, and this is the only one I’ll ever trust going forward, mainly due to its ease of use. I absolutely despise trying to apply those flimsy screen protectors. I always manage to screw it up. This protector from amFilm is more solid, and much easier to apply. It gives you a good layer of protection, it doesn’t mess with the touch screen, and once this is applied, you won’t be able to tell you have a layer over your screen at all.

Play Stand

Playing the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode is wonderful. Whether in a car or on a plane, even laying in bed with the Switch propped on a tray or surface in your lap, the ability to hold the controllers separately and use the Switch as a little TV makes for ultra-comfortable gaming.

The only problem? You can’t charge the Switch while it’s in tabletop mode because the USB-C port is on the bottom of the unit. This play stand from HORI solves that problem. Now you can prop up your Switch while at the same time charging it with your portable battery. It’s an accessory I use with my Switch almost every single day, and something that travels with me everywhere. If you’re going to keep a battery with you for long trips, order this stand immediately! And speaking of batteries…

Portable Battery

You’re going to want to play Breath of the Wild for long stretches of time. Trust me on that one. It may be hard to believe, but if you’re out and about with your Switch I could easily see you wanting to go for more than 3-4 hours. For marathon gaming sessions on the go, I highly recommend you pick up a USB-C portable charger to keep everything juiced.

We recommend this one from Anker because of it’s respectable capacity and quick-charging capabilities. It also has a USB-C out so you won’t need any fancy cables. It’s also really compact, so it will absolutely fit in any spare pocket you might have in your backpack or carry-on luggage. Heck, you can even stash it away in a hoodie pocket or pants pocket! With this by your side, you’ll never worry about running out of juice during a long trip.

Pro Controller

The Wii U pro controller is one of the most comfortable controllers I’ve ever held, going toe-to-toe with the Xbox One controller on a good day. I’m pleased to say that the Nintendo Switch pro controller (link here) is even better. It provides a fantastic alternative to the Joy-Con with its thicker, textured grip, and larger face. Don’t worry, it still boasts HD Rumble and amiibo functionality.

While HD Rumble is better featured on the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, sometimes you just want some larger analog sticks or a proper d-pad to play with. I find that I actually use the Joy-Con for most of my gaming sessions, but for competitive games like Splatoon 2 or DOOM multiplayer, the Pro Controller is a must. Plus, it’s just dang comfortable.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.