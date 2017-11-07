Nintendo Switch Will Soon Get Some Big Exclusives From Bandai Namco

The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a surprising success in the video game industry. As a result, a lot of third parties have been thrown off guard, as they were expecting Nintendo to fail again as they did with the Wii U console.

One of those companies is Bandai Namco, who have been slowly but surely supporting the system with big releases like Namco Museum and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. And even though most of its “heavy hitters,” like Tekken 7 and Dragon Ball FighterZ, aren’t on the console (yet), the company is still appreciative of the business that it’s doing.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Bandai Namco president Mitsuaki Taguchi noted that the company is looking to put more effort into releasing more games for the Switch.

“We have put three games on the Switch so far and all of them are doing well,” he explained. “It’s a shame, but we didn’t think the Switch (would) be accepted this fast.”

That said, the publisher is making up for lost time. Taguchi noted that the company will reveal three big exclusive Nintendo Switch titles during spring and summer 2018, although he didn’t mention specific names, nor release windows for when the games would arrive.

More than likely, we’ll find out what the company has in mind for the system once spring 2018 rolls around, and it likely pairs up with Nintendo to reveal what these games are during a Nintendo Direct. (We’ve seen third parties announce games during these broadcasts before – look at what Bethesda did with Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Order.)

Hopefully, this is a calling to the company that Nintendo Switch owners are ready for bigger and better titles. Ports of both Tekken 7 and Dragon Ball FighterZ would be welcome with open arms, and Namco Museum has proven that the classics still sell. As far as what Bandai Namco could have in mind, we could be seeing deluxe editions of these games, or new projects entirely based on anime franchises, or maybe even Pac-Man.

In any situation, we’re thrilled to see what Bandai Namco has to offer next.