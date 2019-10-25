Save Up to $52 on Nintendo Switch Bundles

Walmart is bringing back one of their popular Nintendo Switch bundle deals as part of their Black Friday early access event. This time you can choose a Nintendo Switch console (the new version with improved battery life), a must-have game (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, or Splatoon 2), plus a bonus accessory (Type-C to HDMI+USB+Card Reader or a Stealth Case Kit) for $329 (Up to $52 savings). You can take advantage of the deal right here while it lasts.

It’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll see more substantial straight-up discounts on the Nintendo Switch and / or free game bundles for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this is a pretty solid deal if you’re into the game and accessories selection and want to get out ahead of the rush. On that note, you can shop the rest of Walmart’s early access Black Friday gaming deals right here.

On a related note, classic 16-bit Disney Games Aladdin and The Lion King are being re-released in a single package for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC starting on October 29th. The games will be enhanced with 1080p graphics, in-game rewind and save features (that will come in handy with The Lion King, which is notoriously difficult), custom filter options to replicate CRT televisions, and more.

You can pre-order the standard game for the PS4, Xbox, One, and Nintendo Switch on Amazon for $29.99. However, Best Buy is offering retro editions for the Nintendo Switch that include an exclusive poster, retro-style manual, and box / clamshell packaging in the style of the SNES and Sega Genesis. You can pre-order the clamshell version here for $49.99. The box version is available here for the same price. Both are expected to arrive by December 10th.

