New Nintendo Direct Reportedly Happening Very Soon

According to a new report, a new Nintendo Direct is coming soon, like, real soon, meaning plenty of Nintendo Switch news on the horizon. More specifically, according to a new rumor/report, a new Nintendo Direct is happening next week. When exactly next week, isn’t divulged, but given that Nintendo is willing to hold Directs on virtually any day, means it could be basically any day next week. The report/rumor comes way of Emily Rogers, a reliable Nintendo leaker who has leaked Nintendo Directs in the past. Further, it seems to have been substantiated by Sabi, another well-known leaker who has a long track-record of being reliable, especially when it comes to Nintendo information.

Hmm, Emily Rogers saying direct is next week. Could it be…? — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) August 30, 2019

So, what could the new Nintendo Direct be about? Who knows. It could focus on Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The latter is releasing in a couple of weeks, while the former is hitting in October. Together, they make up the bulk of Nintendo’s line-up for this fall, so it would make sense for Nintendo to really push the titles. Of course, it could also be for games we haven’t heard about in awhile, such as Bayonetta 3. Or maybe it will be for brand-new games, who knows. It’s hard to say. It’s also possible we may see more and hear more about the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is also set to release next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, all of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, because, right now, we don’t have official confirmation of a new Nintendo Direct, just reports.

For more news, media, and information on Nintendo Switch — and all things related to the hybrid console — be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the system by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three with your thoughts and speculation. Do you think we will get a new Nintendo Direct next week? If so, what do you want to see from it?