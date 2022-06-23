Nintendo Insider Gives New Update on Rumored Donkey Kong Switch Game

A notable Nintendo insider has provided a new update about the Japanese video game developer's next Donkey Kong project. For the better part of the past year, a number of different rumors and reports have circled claiming that Nintendo is in the process of working on a new Donkey Kong title for Switch. And while none of this has been confirmed just yet, it sounds like we could end up learning a whole lot more about this mystery game in the near future if this new update proves to be accurate.

According to a new report from a credible insider that goes by the name Zippo, Nintendo has actually finished working on this new Donkey Kong title in question. This might sound odd to hear given that Nintendo has yet to even announce a new game associated with the beloved ape, but this is something that we have seen in the past with Nintendo as well. For one reason or another, Nintendo often finishes games far in advance of actually revealing them to the public, let alone releasing them. This report from Zippo goes on to say that it's uncertain where Nintendo could end up formally announcing this game.

One such possibility in regard to this new Donkey Kong game getting unveiled would be at an upcoming Nintendo Direct. In recent weeks, rumors have continued to grow claiming that Nintendo will hold a new Direct next week, potentially on June 29th. Again, Nintendo hasn't verified this just yet, but even if it did, there's still no confirmation that a Donkey Kong project would be announced at the presentation.

At this point in time, there hasn't been a new mainline Donkey Kong game for nearly a decade. The last entry associated with DK was that of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which first launched on Wii U in 2014. Nintendo later ported the game and brought it to Switch in 2018. Since that time, though, Donkey Kong hasn't had a new game of his own to star in.

