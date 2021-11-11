Nintendo Switch’s First Physical-Only Game Is Now on Sale

Hard as it might be for younger readers to believe, there was a time when the only way to play a game was by purchasing a physical copy and putting it in your console. You can still do that, of course, but even most physical games end up getting digital updates. However, that won’t be the case for Heaven’s Machine from publisher Super Rare Games. The Nintendo Switch title will not be sold on the eShop, and will come “complete” on the game card. The publisher is promising that the game will not receive any content updates down the line either, just like in the old days!

Heaven’s Machine represents the first in the Super Rare Shorts series. These physical indie games are being fully-funded by Super Rare Games, never to be offered on digital storefronts for consoles. The developers do retain the IP, however, and it’s up to them whether they want to release sequels, spin-offs, or similar games via digital means. Digital versions will be released after about six months on itch.io, to make sure that they remain “digitally preserved.” Super Rare Games states that these games have been “extensively tested” over six months to make sure no bugs are present, but there could be patches should a major issue come up. The idea of these Shorts is that they can gain small developers visibility for future games.

As for the game itself, Heaven’s Machine is a roguelite where players find themselves in the role of Jack. Jack wakes up on a cosmic train on its way towards Heaven, and to save the life of a loved one, the hero must take up arms! The train is randomly-generated, and players will find more than 50 items, and hundreds of opponents. The game comes with a manual and sticker.

Open pre-orders for the game are live now and will last through December 22nd. Super Rare Games claims that the first batch is already in hand, so Switch fans won’t have to wait long to get a copy after they’ve made a purchase.

Do you plan on checking out Heaven's Machine? What do you think of this physical-only release for Switch?