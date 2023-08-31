Nintendo Switch RPG Is Being From the Nintendo eShop Today

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners are losing the ability to buy a Switch RPG as the game in question is being removed from the Nintendo eShop today. If you own the game you will continue to be able to play it. If you don't own the RPG, you've lost your opportunity to own it as of today. Rather than wait until the end of the day, the RPG's Nintendo eShop listing has already been yanked. Thankfully, the game is also available on PC, PS4, and even PlayStation Vita, so there are other ways to buy the game, but not on Nintendo platforms.

Leading up to this removal, the game has been on sale the entire month. Normally, the game costs $39.99, but it's been on sale this month, up until August 28, for $3.99. Before this, it was revealed the game was being removed from the Nintendo eShop on June 8. In other words, Switch users have had plenty of opportunity to nab the RPG, but this window of opportunity has officially expired.

As for the mystery game in question, it's God Wars The Complete Legend from developer Kadokawa and publisher NIS America. Released on Nintendo Switch back on September 4, 2018 the RPG boasts a 70 on Metacritic. What sale figures accompany this critical reception, we don't know. Meanwhile, it'a also unclear why this RPG is being removed. Typically, when games are removed from sale it's because of the cost of maintaining servers or expiring licenses. However, it's unclear how these two usual explanations apply to this game.

"God Wars The Complete Legend is a tactical RPG that explores the untold history of Japan through folklore and tactical combat," reads an official description of the game pulled straight from the Nintendo eShop. "Discover the secret pasts and ultimate destinies of Kaguya and her friends inside the 'Labyrinth of Yomi.'"

Now that the game has been removed from the Nintendo Switch, it's quite possible it's going to be removed from other platforms, but right now there's been no word of this. That said, NIS America wasn't super promotional about the game leaving the Switch eShop so take this tidbit with a grain of salt.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest Switch news, all of the latest Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Switch deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.