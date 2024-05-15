PS Plus Extra and Premium Games for May 2024 Revealed

Sony has revealed the lineup of new games across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for May 2024. Over the past week, all PS Plus subscribers have been able to download this month's "free" titles which happen to include EA Sports FC 24, Tunic, Ghostrunner 2, and Destiny 2: Lightfall. Now, those who are members at the higher tier of the service will be getting an injection of more games in less than a week.

In total, 13 games are coming to PS Plus next week beginning on May 21. Of this lineup, 10 belong to the PS Plus Game Catalog while the other three are PS Plus Classics. Far and away the biggest addition for May is that of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is the critically-acclaimed open-world Western from Rockstar Games. Other notable inclusions happen to be Watch Dogs, Deceive Inc., The Sims 4, and Crime Boss: Rockay City. It's not known how long all of these games will be part of the Game Catalog, as Sony doesn't announce their potential removal dates until much later.

On the PS Plus Classics side of things, May's group of titles are a bit underwhelming. The three offers this month happen to be 2Xtreme, G-Police, and Worms Pinball. All of these games happen to stem from the original PS1, so it's nice to see that platform get a bit more love on PS Plus. Still, none of these titles are really considered iconic, must-play PS1 games, which means that subscribers might feel let down by this rotation.

To get a look at everything that is heading to PS Plus in the coming week, you can view the full lineup attached below.

PS Plus Game Catalog

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Deceive Inc. (PS5)

The Sims 4: City Living (PS4)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)

The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS5, PS4)

Cat Quest (PS4)

Cat Quest 2 (PS4)

The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game (PS4)

Watch Dogs (PS4)

PS Plus Classics