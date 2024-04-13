Nintendo Switch eShop Sale: 5 Good Games You Can Buy for $1.99

There are over 1,000 Nintendo Switch games on sale over on the Nintendo eShop right now. Some of these Nintendo Switch deals are only available for a few days, others longer. Whatever the case, each is a limited time deal. That said, most of these deals are either inconsequential discounts or deals for filler games Nintendo Switch fans will likely have never heard of. There are some steals and deals to be had on some decent games though. To this end, one of the best games on Nintendo Switch is available for just $2, as are four other games that range from decent to great.

Below, you can check out each of these deals, included is not just word of each $2 game, but a trailer for each game as well. Meanwhile, there is also an official description for each game as well for those interested in reading more about any given game included. Altogether, there is $70 of savings to be had, as to purchase each and every game normally would cost $80.

Inside

About: "Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

Planet of Alpha

About: "Marooned upon an alien world...You have awoken on a strange alien world. Injured, alone and stranded you venture across this foreign land, navigating beautiful and varied terrain as you try to stay alive."

Figment

About: "Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humor and multi layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind seeking to restore the courage that's been lost."

Limbo

About: "Uncertain of his sister's fate, a boy enters Limbo. Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever."

The Hong Kong Massacre

About: "Inspired by classic action movies, The Hong Kong Massacre places you at the center of a hard-boiled revenge story, filled with brutal, cinematic shootouts and vivid underworld locations. Take on the role of a former police detective bent on exacting vengeance for his partner's murder and use of a mixture of raw firepower, slow-motion, and dive/dodge mechanics to tear your way through the criminal ranks."

