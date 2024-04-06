Next Major Nintendo Switch Game Is on Sale Before It's Even Out

The next major Nintendo Switch game on the release schedule is on sale before it's even out thanks to a pre-order discount. The same is also true for one of next month's bigger Nintendo Switch games. There aren't a ton of notable games releasing on the Nintendo Switch right now. This month there is Grounded, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, SaGa: Emerald Beyond, Braid Anniversary Edition, and then a couple of indie games such as Another Crab's Treasure and Whisker Waters. Meanwhile, next month, there is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Biomutant, Animal Well, Endless Ocean Luminous, World of Goo 2, MultiVersus, and Rainbow Cotton. Even during a slow period, there are still plenty of options for Nintendo Switch owners.

Of all these games, two have pre-order discounts. One of these Nintendo Switch games is releasing in April, the other in May. The former is Grounded, which releases on April 16. When the Xbox-made game releases on Nintendo Switch, it will cost $39.99. Those who pre-order the game though will get it for $31.99.

The May game meanwhile is Biomutant. It will also cost Nintendo Switch gamers $39.99 when it releases on May 14, but those who pre-order it will get it for $31.99. In both cases, this represents a discount of 20 percent.

For those unfamiliar with either game, Grounded is a survival-action game that was released in 2022 as an Xbox console exclusive after a two-year stint in early access that began in 2020. Published by Xbox and developed by Obsidian Entertainment -- the studio best known for its RPGs such as Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, and The Outer Worlds -- Grounded has proven quite popular, attracting 15 million players since December 2022. Where this figure is in the present, we don't know, but even if it hasn't improved it is an impressive figure.

Meanwhile, Biomutant is an action RPG from developer Experiment 101 and publisher THQ Nordic. It was notably the freshmen effort of the former when it debuted back in 2021. How many copies its sold as of the present, we don't know, but it impressively moved a million units within its first few months. On Metacritic, its highest score is 68. Grounded on the other hand, boasts an 83 on Metacritic.

On Nintendo Switch, Grounded will require 3 GB of space to download and play. On the other hand, Biomutant will require a slightly meatier download of 4.8 GB. Both games support all three modes of play and multiple language options.

For more Nintendo coverage, including coverage specific to the Switch -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals like these two -- click here.