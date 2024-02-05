Nintendo Insider Believes First Direct of 2024 Will Happen This Week

Notable Nintendo insider Jeff Grubb believes that the next major Direct from the Japanese publisher will end up taking place at some point this week. Since February kicked off this past week, Nintendo fans have been trying to determine when the company will end up holding its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. Traditionally, a new Direct arrives just about every February, which indicates that Nintendo very much likes to show its hand in this window. And while there's no guarantee that this will again hold true in 2024, it's starting to sound like the coming days could bring with it some major news.

Mentioned on the latest episode of Giant Bomb's Game Mess Mornings, Grubb said that he thinks the Direct will happen in mere days given other happenings at Nintendo. Specifically, Grubb pointed to the fact that Nintendo is set to release its next earnings report later tonight on February 5. As such, this event will naturally prompt Nintendo to answer questions about its future, which might set the stage for the company to begin opening up about its next console, which is reported to be the Switch 2.

"I do think the Direct is probably going to happen this week. Hopefully, we find out by tomorrow [Tuesday] whether or not that's true," Grubb said. "They have their earnings happening. A lot of stuff is lining up where it's like, hey, they could start talking about that hardware."

Could Nintendo Switch 2 Be Revealed at the Next Direct?

Whenever Nintendo does choose to hold its first Direct of 2024, questions will immediately turn to whether or not the Switch 2 will make an appearance during the broadcast. Generally speaking, a Direct would make a ton of sense for Nintendo to reveal its next console as these showcases are where all major announcements from the company end up taking place. Not to mention, if the Switch 2 is arriving in 2024, it means that Nintendo should probably start talking about the platform sooner rather than later.

Then again, the manner in which Nintendo announced the original Switch was a bit different. Specifically, Nintendo showed off the Switch for the first time in a commercial-style video that highlighted the capabilities of the platform. At a later date, it then had a live show dedicated to highlighting software that would be releasing for Switch. With all of this in mind, Nintendo didn't use Directs too often in the lead-up to the Switch the first time around, which means that the same might be true with the Switch 2. Only time will tell what happens, but it's very much worth keeping an eye on Nintendo's official channels in the coming hours and days as we will likely hear more soon enough.