New Nintendo Report Hints at Plans for 2023 Switch Lineup

A new report tied to Nintendo has shed additional light on what the Japanese gaming company might have in store for 2023. At this point in time, Nintendo has a pretty solid slate of games poised to come to Switch before the end of the year. Some of these games include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe. And while most of these titles will surely be a hit with Nintendo fans, it sounds like expectations should be lowered when it comes to the rest of the first-party lineup this year.

According to a new report from VGC, Nintendo is looking to skip out on E3 2023 this summer because the company thinks it doesn't have as many games to show off that would justify attending the gaming convention. Earlier this week, it was reported that Nintendo would be missing E3 2023, but the reason for this departure wasn't known. Now, it seems like the reason simply involves Nintendo's lackluster lineup for the remainder of the year.

In a general sense, this isn't too shocking to hear as it has seemed likely for a few months that Nintendo would soon begin transitioning away from the Switch. Numerous reports and rumors recently have claimed that Nintendo's successor to the Switch seems likely to launch at some point in 2024. With this in mind, it stands to reason that Nintendo is looking to develop more games that will launch with its potential "Switch 2" hardware next year rather than continuing to support the current version of the platform too heavily. Even if 2023 is a bit more sparse for Switch exclusives, arguably the console's biggest release in years, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, should keep many Nintendo fans more than busy when it launches this May.

