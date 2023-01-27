Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console

Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.

Using an official Twitter account, Nintendo warned Switch owners that condensation can occur as a result of sudden temperature changes. If condensation does occur, Nintendo says users should turn off the console's power and put it in a warm room until the water droplets dry. What will happen if you don't, Nintendo doesn't say.

How serious and common this issue is, we don't know. It's apparently relevant and substantial enough that Nintendo felt the need to issue a warning about it though, suggesting its Customer Support has dealt with a notable amount of Switch users who have experienced this problem. Yet again, if this was a significant problem, a warning probably would have been shared via the Nintendo of America Twitter account and other official Nintendo social media accounts.

It's important to note that the Twitter post is in Japanese, which means its warning is the product of translation. Sometimes vital meaning and context are lost in translation. What could be lost in translation in this specific instance, probably not much, but it's important to keep in mind regardless.

As always, we will keep an eye out for a follow-up, and update the story accordingly based on said follow-up. That said, for now, this is all Nintendo has said about the matter and it doesn't seem like this is going to change, at least not anytime soon. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo in general, click here.