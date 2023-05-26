Hogwarts Legacy Players Getting One Final Chance for DLC Drop

For Hogwarts Legacy players who still haven't managed to get the game's cosmetic DLC drops from any of the past Twitch Drop campaigns, your time is running out. The current Twitch Drop (which may or may not be brought back in the future) that gives players the Merlin's Cloak item as well as the Ronen Cosmetic Set has been running for a while now ever since it started earlier in the month with players given plenty of chances to earn the items throughout May by watching Twitch streamers who are playing Hogwarts Legacy. For those who still haven't gotten it, however, you'll get one last chance on June 1st during another Legacy Live event scheduled to take place then.

The new Legacy Live was announced this week with Avalanche Software promising that guests from the game's audio and story teams would be present to talk about the game. While these sorts of Legacy Live events have happened periodically and typically offer the occasional insight into the game along with some gameplay and commentary, they're also easy opportunities for players looking to claim the Twitch Drops whenever they're available.

Legacy Live! returns 6/1 at 9 a.m. PT featuring guests from the @AvalancheWB Audio, Story Teams, and more! And, make sure to tune in to get the Merlin's Cloak and the Ronen Cosmetic Set before the redemption period for Twitch Drops ends! #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/5y1CNJQXid — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 24, 2023

The current Twitch Drop got underway on May 4th with a Legacy Live event held back then, too, to give players a first chance at claiming these cosmetics for this particular campaign. The Merlin's Cloak item is one that's been around for quite a while now and was given out right around the time the game released, though the Ronen Cosmetic Set hasn't been around for nearly as long. Hogwarts Legacy players have been able to claim these cosmetics at any point after May 4th by watching people play the game on Twitch (you can go claim them right now, if you want), but this particular campaign ends on the evening of June 1st which means this next Legacy Live will be the last one that awards them.

Get your wands ready! Grab the Professor Ronen Cosmetic Set by watching Legacy Live! on 5/5 at 9 a.m. PT, or by watching any streamers playing #HogwartsLegacy with Twitch Drops enabled. To obtain, you must watch for at least 30 mins per reward. Drops will be available 5/5 – 6/1. pic.twitter.com/k2NIHpgWM2 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 3, 2023

To claim yours, you'll need to follow the instructions here which ask you to set up a Warner Bros. Games account and connect it to your Twitch account. Once you've done that, you need to watch someone play Hogwarts Legacy for 20 minutes to get the Merlin's Cloak item. To get the Ronen Cosmetic Set, you'll have to watch someone play the game for three hours. It takes 30 minutes to get the Charms Professor Glasses, 30 more for the Charms Professor Gloves, and so on for the outfit, scarf, kufi, and robe.

Avalanche and Warner Bros. will likely bring back some kind of cosmetic drop in the future based on how frequently Merlin's Robe has been given away since the launch of the game, but just to be sure you're not left out, claim as much as you want from this current DLC drop before it ends on June 1st.