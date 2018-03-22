Nintendo Switch Finally Getting a JoyCon With a D-Pad, But It Won’t Be Too Ideal

While the Nintendo Switch is a great little system, packed to the hilt with superb games and functionality, there is one thing that has been nagging a few gamers – the lack of a proper D-pad. True, the four buttons in their place still work pretty well, but some folks have been longing for the feel of an actual D-pad, like Nintendo controllers of old had.

Good news – they’re about to get it, even though it won’t quite be the perfect experience. Hori has announced that it’s producing a D-Pad Left Joy-Con controller replacement, which will snap right into the Nintendo Switch system and finally give people the feel for proper traditional D-pad controls, instead of buttons. Huzzah!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set to go on sale in Japan this July, the peripheral will cost around 2,678 yen, or around $25. No word yet on a U.S. release, but it’s likely to happen sometime later this summer, or early fall. (You could always import it if you’re impatient.)

This will be perfect for those of you that play fighting games, like the upcoming Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, or retro-based games like Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. But, don’t expect it to be the utmost solution.

In the feature list for the controller, broken down by Famitsu, we’ve learned that it will be missing some certain functions, including HD vibration, the SL button, the SR button and the synchro button. That may make playing two-player games on the go a bit more difficult, if not impossible.

The full feature list is below:

As a peripheral device for the Nintendo Switch (Nintendo Switch), Hori will release the L side controller dedicated to the portable mode equipped with a cross button in July 2018.

Mobile mode exclusive cross connector (L) for Nintendo Switch

Ideal for retro games and fighting games Nintendo Switch Mobile controller dedicated controller!

Compatible with Nintendo Switch

It is an L side controller dedicated to the Nintendo Switch’s portable mode.

Mounting a cross key button – Equipped with a cross button easy to enter commands. Ideal for playing nostalgic game titles. In order to realize comfortable play in portable mode, it is possible to make accurate input in all directions while making smaller than the conventional cross button made by our company.

With this product, the following functions installed in Joy – Con (L) can not be used.

Player lamp, synchro button, SL button, SR button, HD vibration · This product is not equipped with “acceleration sensor” and “gyro sensor”. During the game, “acceleration sensor” and “gyro sensor” on Joy – Con (R) side will function.

Because this product is dedicated to the portable mode, wireless communication is not performed in “TV mode” and “table mode”.

Product name: Mobile phone only mode cross (L) for Nintendo Switch

Sales price: 2,480 yen / tax included 2,678 yen Release date: scheduled to be released in July 2018 Part number: NSW-076

JAN Code: 4961818028845

Publisher: Hori Co., Ltd.

Full length × depth × height: about 37 mm × about 28 mm × about 100 mm

Mass: Approx 50 g

Connection method: rail connector connection

– When using this product, please update the system of Nintendo Switch to the latest version and use it.

– Please use this product connected to the Nintendo Switch body. This product is a controller that operates only in portable mode. It can not be used as a wireless controller.

– This product, Nintendo Switch body, Joy-con (R) is not included.

– This product can not be used with peripheral equipment corresponding to Joy-Con.

– This product may differ slightly from the picture.

– Please understand that specifications and appearance of this product may be changed without notice for improvement.

So consider this a good news/bad news scenario. You’ll be able to play some games better, but you won’t be able to get everything from this controller.

We’ll let you know if it manages to make its way Stateside!

(Hat tip to NintendoLife for the details!)